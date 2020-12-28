wrestling / News

Big E Tells More Stories About The Late Brodie Lee

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Brodie Lee

Big E continues to mourn the loss of his friend Brodie Lee, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 41. He has been on Twitter telling stories about their friendship and jokes they shared.

He wrote: “I cried with so many grown men as we told each other “I love you” the last two days. This industry can be dark and callous but it can also be beautiful & resilient. I hope losing Brodie gives us something great & meaningful.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., Brodie Lee, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading