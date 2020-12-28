Big E Tells More Stories About The Late Brodie Lee

Big E continues to mourn the loss of his friend Brodie Lee, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 41. He has been on Twitter telling stories about their friendship and jokes they shared.

He wrote: “I cried with so many grown men as we told each other “I love you” the last two days. This industry can be dark and callous but it can also be beautiful & resilient. I hope losing Brodie gives us something great & meaningful.”

Brodie once texted me this magazine spread of him looking real good & me being stretched. pic.twitter.com/p6T4dYgUXF — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

If I didn’t know him, I’d think, “What a beautiful panhandler!” (I’ve reached the “laugh to keep from crying” stage of grief.) pic.twitter.com/5XCaK1oaSk — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 28, 2020

I cried with so many grown men as we told each other “I love you” the last two days. This industry can be dark and callous but it can also be beautiful & resilient. I hope losing Brodie gives us something great & meaningful. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 28, 2020