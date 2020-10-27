Big E Reflects On The New Day’s Farewell Promo On SmackDown, What He Wishes The Faction Could’ve Done Differently

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Big E discussed The New Day’s farewell promo, why he’s grateful for the group, what he wishes the faction could’ve done differently, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on The New Day’s farewell promo: “I think for us, we had our promo with the three of us kind of saying our goodbyes, and one of the things that was important for us is when we have in-ring promos, it’s usually nonsense and shenanigans. But we wanted this to feel real. We wanted to let people into how we really felt. One of the things for me is not just that I spent six years together with two guys who I call my friends and my brothers, but I think back to all the stuff we’ve done outside of the ring as well. I think back to the fact that I’ve seen Kofi’s kids grow up. I remember him leaving a European tour because he was having a baby and he got there just in time to see his child born. I remember Woods being out to get married. We spent a lot time together growing together and as far as this period of my career – sure I could’ve been world champion, I could won more titles or made more money. But this has been the most enjoyable – when I started wrestling, I never imagined I could have this much fun and that I would enjoy it this much. It feels like a temporary split or a hiatus more than anything.”

On reflections of what The New Day was able to accomplish: “I’m not gonna say we’re the greatest faction ever – I don’t know where you want to put us in those terms. But we got to do something unique. I’ve never seen a faction go on a break or split or whatever you wanna call it – the way we got to do it our way and to have an emotional goodbye and to not have to stab each other in the back or hit each other with a chair – getting to do something that feels unique and getting to display brotherhood and love between three friends is really important to me. We got to do something so different from anything that I remember watching as a kid. I’m incredibly grateful for all of that because I don’t know when this is over for me. It could be another four years, could be shorter or longer. I just always want to be grateful for that.”

On what he wishes The New Day could’ve done differently: “I guess the thing I think of most is the fact that we when we started The New Day, the goal was always to be a faction. I don’t want to say we were forced into being a tag team – this weird three-man tag team that I’m so grateful for because I had an incredible time – but we always saw ourselves as kind of this revolving door faction where Kofi can have his singles run and Woods and I can do tag stuff. Then we can just have these interchanging parts or we could all have singles, and we never really got that until last year when Kofi had his world title run. That’s what I wish we would have done a little more of. I think that would’ve allowed us to show more sides, and that’s just kind of the one thing that comes to mind. I just wish we got to operate more as a faction.

“I’m so glad it worked out this way, but it’s interesting thinking back to 2014, we always thought we would be a group that was always trying to add more members. It’s funny looking back, but I remember Alicia Fox is someone we wanted to add because at the time she was doing the stuff with the tantrums. We had this idea when we were the more militant New Day – that idea that was very quickly taken off TV. We thought her and [Damien] Sandow would be a great addition. That was kind of the idea was a group that would recruit. I think that would’ve been a lot of fun and wish we would’ve got that incarnation of the New Day. As grateful as I am the way it went the way I did, I’m also intrigued to see what it would’ve been like for us to have gone that militant route.”

