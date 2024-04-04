– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently interviewed former WWE Champion Big E, who discussed WrestleMania 40, his neck injury and more. Below are some highlights:

Big E on his neck injury: “I’m grateful that I am healthy, mentally and physically. I’m not one to spend a lot of time thinking about the past. More than anything, I’m grateful. There is no room for bitterness. That wouldn’t change anything. It wouldn’t unbreak my neck. I’m too busy being grateful in the present. I appreciate people caring and rooting for me. I talk to people who broke their neck and they still have headaches, they still have other impairments. I have none of that. It’s obviously not the path I would have taken, but that’s the nature of life. That’s my biggest takeaway: it wasn’t bitterness, it wasn’t anger. It was gratitude. I’m grateful I have more healthy days.”

On The New Day possibly replacing him with a new partner: “I said to the boys, ‘I’ve been out for two years–if you want to find a new partner, I understand.’ They very quickly shut that down. I’m proud of what they’re doing. Kofi is in 40’s, and he’s still doing his thing. They’re building a legacy, and I’m extremely proud of them. And I’m proud to still be a member of The New Day.”

On his prediction for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: “I’m going to say Cody. What he’s done outside the ring, the way he represents the company and himself, he deserves this opportunity. I’m rooting for him. And it’s been amazing. With Cody, The Rock, Roman, and Seth, the way the stories have all intertwined has been beautiful.