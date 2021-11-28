Big E Wants The Undertaker To Dance With The New Day In WWE Ring

Big E was recently interviewed on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, and the current WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including wanting The Undertaker to pull out his dance moves with The New Day.

When asked about potential superstars he’d like The New Day to dance with in the ring, Big E noted that his top choice would be Undertaker, simply due to how unique it would be (via Fightful):

“The best choices for that are always the people who you never see dance. I think ‘Taker would be perfect for it. He’s so out of his element. Yeah, that would be perfect. Undertaker. He probably would refuse, he would probably refuse, we’d need to like block off the exits. We need to like, we need to make sure to surround him so he couldn’t leave. But he’d probably just end up you know, trying to chokeslam us or something, but we’d find a way.”

The Undertaker’s most recent appearance on WWE television came at last year’s Survivor Series, which was celebrated as his “Final Farewell” by the company.