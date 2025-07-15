– During this week’s edition of the Raw Recap show, former WWE Champion Big E shared high praise for WWE Evolution 2025 and the women’s division, noting how a fire has been lit under the division, and the wrestlers are over-delivering. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on WWE Evolution: “I’m still fired up off of Sunday. That PLE was incredible. I truly think the women are setting the bar right now. They’re the ones that I’m most interested in. I think they’re bringing a creativity to the ring that honestly, like the men need, like we might have, let’s huddle up in the locker room and say like, ‘how do we set that bar?’ How do we keep up? Because I think it’s very easy, especially when you get to a point where you’re really over with the crowd and they love you, where you kind of just play the hits, where you know what works, you kind of keep doing the same thing.”

On how Becky Lynch is adding in new elements: “I feel like you’re not seeing that on the women’s side. Even from people who have been on the main roster for- we saw Becky just celebrate, she’s been on the main roster now for ten years, just hit her anniversary. She is still adding new elements. That backslide to win on Sunday, that was one of the coolest pinning combinations I have ever seen. She’s still adding at this deep into her career, she’s still adding wrinkles to her game. Same thing with Bayley, she’s still finding new layers.”

Big E on a fire being lit under the WWE women’s division: “That’s what excites me about the women’s division is I don’t see complacency. I see a fire lit under them. I think they’re excited to continue to grow. And it’s just such an exciting time to see where the women’s division is at. Because it’s not just one crop of women or one generation of women that we’re relying on. And we’re also seeing Nikki come back and have great performances. We’re seeing Trish. Some people have said, hey, is this the best that Trish has ever wrestled? I think they have some merit. So that’s what I love is we have so many tears. So many generations of these women, and they’re all bringing something new, something unique to the game. That’s really exciting. So men, I’m telling you, let’s huddle up and let’s step up because the women are really leading this thing right now.”