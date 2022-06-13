Big E. Tosses His Neck Brace In the Trash in New Video

Big E. is doing away with his neck brace, tossing it in the trash in a new video. The WWE star, who has been out of action since he suffered a broken neck during a match on the March 11th episode of Smackdown, shared a video to his Instagram story (shared on Twitter by Ryan Satin) in which he tosses his brace into the garbage.

As noted earlier, Big E. attended an NHL Playoffs game over the weekend. There’s still no word on when Big E. might be able to return to the ring.