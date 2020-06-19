wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. and Tucker Comment on Sexual Misconduct In The Industry, New Bella Twins Video

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E WWE

– Big E. and Tucker have both spoken out about the sexual misconduct allegations being collected under the #SpeakingOut hashtag. As previously reported, a host of accusations have flooded out, largely in the UK scene against the likes of Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks and Mikey Whiplash but also against Dave Lagana and others as well.

Both men posted in support of those speaking out, as you can see below:

– The Bella Twins have posted their latest video online, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bella Twins, Big E., Tucker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading