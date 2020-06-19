WWE News: Big E. and Tucker Comment on Sexual Misconduct In The Industry, New Bella Twins Video

– Big E. and Tucker have both spoken out about the sexual misconduct allegations being collected under the #SpeakingOut hashtag. As previously reported, a host of accusations have flooded out, largely in the UK scene against the likes of Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks and Mikey Whiplash but also against Dave Lagana and others as well.

Both men posted in support of those speaking out, as you can see below:

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach. To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage. To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor. Sex abuse needs to end.#SpeakingOut — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020

