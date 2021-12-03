Big E Expects Tyson Fury To Return To WWE, Talks Possible WrestleMania Match With Him

Big E was recently interviewed by The Sun, and the WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including Tyson Fury potentially returning to WWE, a possible WrestleMania match between the two, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Big E on wanting Tyson Fury to accompany him to the ring for WrestleMania: “Tyson Fury is arguably the best boxer on the planet. Some say Canelo, but Fury is a mega-star and a fan of what we do. He’s dipped into it and he’s a guy who understands entertainment. I can’t say there’s a better choice than Tyson Fury. I think Tyson Fury would be a lot of fun.”

On Fury potentially returning to WWE: “Who knows when but he’s built for this. And someone of his popularity, fame and who understands about being an entertainer and connecting with fans and he’s a natural fit… I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s some time next year. Of course, that’s just rumours and speculation, but I think he’s going to find a way to get back into WWE soon.”

On a possible WrestleMania match with Fury: “That’s what we do at WrestleMania. It’s about theatrics, entertainment and being larger-than-life. So, if we are going to do it, that would be the place to do it. So I am open to a Tyson Fury WrestleMania match. As absurd as it may be to some, it would be a lot of fun.”