WWE News: Big E. Gives Update On Brodie Lee Fundraiser, NXT Stars Do Vaccine PSA

April 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Big E. has given an update on the New Day’s fundraiser done on behalf of the late Brodie Lee. As you may recall, the group auctioned off their Brodie Lee tribute gear from the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, with proceeds benefiting the Foodlink NPO in Rochester, New York. E. took to Twitter to update fans and say that the fundraider was able to raise $11,354.37 for the charity. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted a new PSA featuring NXT stars encouraging people to get vaccinated. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“COVID-19 has changed our way of life, and, with COVID-19 vaccines available to millions and soon to everyone, this is our shot to roll up our sleeves and do our part. For more information, visit GetVaccineAnswers.org.”

