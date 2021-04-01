WWE News: Big E. Gives Update On Brodie Lee Fundraiser, NXT Stars Do Vaccine PSA

– Big E. has given an update on the New Day’s fundraiser done on behalf of the late Brodie Lee. As you may recall, the group auctioned off their Brodie Lee tribute gear from the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, with proceeds benefiting the Foodlink NPO in Rochester, New York. E. took to Twitter to update fans and say that the fundraider was able to raise $11,354.37 for the charity. You can see the video below:

Thank you to everyone who bid on the New Day Royal Rumble gear. We were able to send $11,354.37 to @FoodlinkNY. We love you, Brodie. pic.twitter.com/XbHPGUYo2A — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 1, 2021

– WWE posted a new PSA featuring NXT stars encouraging people to get vaccinated. You can see the video below, which is described as follows: