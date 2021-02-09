WWE News: Big E. Gives Update on Fundraiser For Foodlink NY, Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Journey Isn’t Finished

– Big E. has provided an update on the New Day’s fundraiser for Foodlink NY. E. posted to Twitter noting that their Royal Rumble gear, which they are auctioning off to benefit the charity, has raised $4,000 thus far. He wrote:

“We’re just getting started with auctioning off all of the Rumble gear and we were already able to send $4000 to @FoodlinkNY today. @AustinCreedWins’ jacket is up now but feel free to hit the link if you’d just like to donate directly to @FoodlinkNY.”

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted a new video in which he talks about not winning the Royal Rumble. Nakamura said in the video:

“This year, I didn’t win the Royal Rumble. Yeah, but all is not lost. My dream — no. My purpose remains the same. I will be the first-ever Japanese WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Royal Rumble is only one path on my journey. I need to find — I will find another way to climb the mountains. My journey is not finished. Life goes on.”