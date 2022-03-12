Big E Visited in Hospital by Ridge Holland, Other WWE Superstars

– According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE Superstar Ridge Holland was among those who visited former WWE Champion Big E in the hospital last night after Big E suffered a neck injury during their match on last night’s SmackDown. Big E’s neck was hurt after taking a belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring from Holland during a tag team match that also involved Sheamus and Kofi Kingston.

Additionally, several other members of the WWE roster reportedly visited Big E. As noted, Xavier Woods already commented on visiting him in the hospital. Woods wrote, “Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother.”

After being transported to a hospital, the former world champion revealed in a video he shared that he suffered a broken neck. He said he was still able to move everything and said he was doing good.