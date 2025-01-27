Big E Is Part of the Voice Cast For Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

In an interview with Phase Hero (via Fightful), Jeff Trammell, the head writer and showrunner for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, said Big E is part of the voice cast. The show premieres on Wednesday. Here are highlights:

On how Big E became involved with the show: “I asked him. He was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s the best, yeah.”

On how long he’s been working on it: “We’ve been recording him since a few years ago. I mean, the first time he recorded, he was still wearing the neck brace.”

On working with Big E: “We’re very fortunate to have E, he’s incredible, he’s been the absolute best to work with. I love him.”