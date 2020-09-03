Big E vs. King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus for Universal Title Shot Set for SmackDown

– WWE.com has announced a No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way match for this week’s episode of SmacDdown. It will feature Big E vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin vs. Sheamus. The winner will get a shot at the Universal title currently held by Roman Reigns. You can see the announcement below:

Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus will battle for Universal Title opportunity

Four of the blue brand’s most electric Superstars will have a golden opportunity on Friday Night SmackDown. Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus will face off for a Universal Title opportunity at WWE Clash of Champions.

Two rivalries will share the ring, as Big E defeated Sheamus, and Matt Riddle vanquished King Corbin at WWE Payback. Roman Reigns sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe by regaining the Universal Title that same night.

Who will step up as the first major challenger to The Big Dog’s new title reign?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the high-stakes clash.