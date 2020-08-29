wrestling / News
Big E vs. Sheamus Announced for Payback
– WWE.com has confirmed a new singles match for Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event. It will be Big E vs. Sheamus. You can read the full announcement on the upcoming on-on-one matchup below:
Big E is focused on achieving his biggest WWE dreams, and that makes him a perfect target for Sheamus.
Earlier today it was confirmed on “Talking Smack” that Big E would face off with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Payback. The New Day powerhouse defeated Sheamus earlier this month on the blue brand, as Big E has continued to build momentum at the start of his Singles run.
Sheamus has built his WWE career by crushing the dreams of the most optimistic Superstars. Will Big E make a huge statement or will Sheamus provide a punishing roadblock?
Catch WWE Payback on Sunday, Aug. 30 on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
WWE Payback 2020 airs Sunday, August 30 live on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle
* Big E vs. Sheamus
