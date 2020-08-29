Big E vs. Sheamus Announced for Payback

– WWE.com has confirmed a new singles match for Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event. It will be Big E vs. Sheamus. You can read the full announcement on the upcoming on-on-one matchup below:

Big E is focused on achieving his biggest WWE dreams, and that makes him a perfect target for Sheamus.

Earlier today it was confirmed on “Talking Smack” that Big E would face off with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Payback. The New Day powerhouse defeated Sheamus earlier this month on the blue brand, as Big E has continued to build momentum at the start of his Singles run.

Sheamus has built his WWE career by crushing the dreams of the most optimistic Superstars. Will Big E make a huge statement or will Sheamus provide a punishing roadblock?

Catch WWE Payback on Sunday, Aug. 30 on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.