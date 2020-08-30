wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Ready to Go to War at Payback
– Earlier today, Braun Strowman hyped up the triple threat Universal title match set for tonight at WWE Payback. He wrote via Twitter, “Battle is the most magnificent competition in which a human being can indulge!!!! Tonight we go to War!!!!!”
WWE Payback 2020 will air live tonight on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle
* Big E vs. Sheamus (PPV Opener)
* Kickoff: The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics
Battle is the most magnificent competition in which a human being can indulge!!!! Tonight we go to War!!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nailz Smashing Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s Head Through His Office Wall In the AWA
- John Cena, Roman Reigns And More Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
- Matt Cardona Blames Himself for What Happened to Him in WWE, Addresses if Management Resented Him for Getting Over
- Update on Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt Following Paul Heyman Smackdown Reveal