Braun Strowman Ready to Go to War at Payback

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Payback

– Earlier today, Braun Strowman hyped up the triple threat Universal title match set for tonight at WWE Payback. He wrote via Twitter, “Battle is the most magnificent competition in which a human being can indulge!!!! Tonight we go to War!!!!!”

WWE Payback 2020 will air live tonight on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle
* Big E vs. Sheamus (PPV Opener)
* Kickoff: The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics

