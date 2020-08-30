Braun Strowman Ready to Go to War at Payback

– Earlier today, Braun Strowman hyped up the triple threat Universal title match set for tonight at WWE Payback. He wrote via Twitter, “Battle is the most magnificent competition in which a human being can indulge!!!! Tonight we go to War!!!!!”

WWE Payback 2020 will air live tonight on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

* Big E vs. Sheamus (PPV Opener)

* Kickoff: The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics