Big E Wants ‘Langston’ Back in His Ring Name

– During this week’s edition of New Day: Feel the Power, Money in the Bank Winner Big E joked that he wants to use his briefcase in order to cash in to get his former last name, “Langston,” put back into his ring name. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I have decided that, since I have the Money in the Bank briefcase, I have found there is a loophole and I want to use it to cash in to get my last name. Titles are important, they are, don’t get me wrong, but I think I’d like to use it (to get my last name). I’m gonna sit on it and think on it, but I found it in fine brought that it’ll allow me to get my last name back. I had my lawyer look over it and we celebrated. That is the victory, becoming whole again. Being world champion is exciting, but you know how bad I want to be Langston.”

Previously, Big E debuted in WWE as Big E. Langston before his ring name was shortened to just, Big E.