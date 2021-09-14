Big E. Explains Why He’s Planning to Cash in Money in the Bank on WWE Raw

Big E. says that he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Raw, and has explained why in a new video. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke with E. backstage at tonight’s show and asked him why he plans on cashing in the title shot in Boston.

“Why not tonight?,” E. said. “Why not the ah, hometown of one Kofi Kingston? My sister lives here. My mom went to BC [Boston College] and Tufts — Boston is a beautiful area, a beautiful town! Why not here? Why not now?”

E. has appeared in a couple segments on tonight’s show teasing the cash-in, including the opening segment and then one backstage with his New Day brethren.