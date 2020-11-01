Big E. Says He’ll Support New Day Over Smackdown At Survivor Series

Big E. may be Team Blue, but he’ll be cheering on his New Day brethren as they seek to pick up a win for Raw at the PPV. Big E, who was of course split from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the WWE Draft, spoke to Sportskeeda for a new interview and during it he was asked if he would stay loyal to his brand and support the Street Profits in their battle with New Day, or back Kingston and Woods. Big E. told the site that it was an easy pick.

“Look, I…that’s an easy question,” he said. “I know during Survivor Series, we’re supposed to be very ‘pro brand’ and yaay, our brand. But the love for Kofi and Woods easily supersedes the love for the brand. So, I got to go with Kofi and Woods. That’s a no-brainer. Kofi and Woods all day. Love The Street Profits. Respect The Street Profits. What they do is incredible in the ring. They are just this force of entertainment. But, easily Kofi and Woods.”

Survivor Series will take place on November 22nd from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs live on WWE Network.