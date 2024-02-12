Big E Says Winning Intercontinental Title In Thunderdome Was ‘Really Weird’

In an interview with The Sarah O’Connell Show (via Wrestling Inc), Big E spoke about winning the WWE Intercontinental title during the ‘Thunderdome’ era, which he said was “in front of no one.”

He said: “[The atmosphere was] very weird. Really the foundation of our industry, of our business, is really about crowd interaction. You can have an hour match, but if no one is making a sound, if they’re sitting on their hands, you failed. That’s always what we have been taught as pro wrestlers. It’s about engaging the crowd, it’s about making them cheer. It’s about making them boo. Now, we’re in this environment where that’s not possible. We just have screens in front of us, and now you’re also worried about COVID, which is ravaging the world. It was a very interesting time.“