WWE News: Big E. Sends Words of Encouragement to Pregnant Woman, Brian Gewirtz Doing Future Project With WWE

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E

– Big E. had some words of encourage for a man’s pregnant wife, sharing them in a video posted to Twitter. Wrestling Travel marketing head Joe Baiamonte, a former editor for SportBible and LADbible, shared the video of the New Day member with his (as always) awesome motivational skills:

– Former Raw head writer Brian Gewirtz posted to Twitter noting he was at WWE Headquarters today. Gewirtz, who left WWE in 2015, noted when asked that he wasn’t coming back full-time but had a future project in the works:

Big E., Brian Gewirtz

