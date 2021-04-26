Big E Reflects On WrestleMania 37 Match With Apollo Crews, Crowd’s Reaction, Crews Stepping Up

In a recent audio diary edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves, Big E discussed his WrestleMania 37 match with Apollo Crews, how the crowd reacted to him, and much more. You can read Big E’s comments below.

Big E on Apollo Crews stepping up and embracing his opportunity at WrestleMania 37: “I take my hat off to him because he stepped it up. People like that, when they bring it, they force you to bring it. Those are the kind of people I want to be in the ring with. Guys that bring their very best, bring that intensity, and you don’t have to say, ‘C’mon, man, pick it up.’ He is one of those guys, and I’m proud of him for what he’s done. He could have easily been underutilized forever and he gets let go or whatever, and he’s one of those guys like, ‘What could have been?’ Now, he’s not. I’m proud of him for that. I love seeing that now. That’s one of the things I really enjoy. I don’t necessarily feel like I’m an elder statesman per se, but in some ways I am. The locker room changes so quickly and I look around and there are so many younger guys and I think, it’s rewarding to go out there and get yourself over and get the pops and get the adulation, but it’s also really rewarding to be in there with someone we feel like now, they’ve stepped up to a certain level and they rose to the occasion and you’re across the ring from them. So, I love that out of him. I’m proud of him to see him step up like that.”

On their WrestleMania match: “For what we were given, I feel like we did our thing. I feel like we brought the intensity. It’s one of those things where you always wish it would be great to be the main event and to have 25 minutes to be able to go out there and just massacre it and put on a classic that people wouldn’t be able to stop talking about. But I feel like we did our jobs. I really feel like we did our jobs. We brought it, and I feel good about it. It’s funny, I talked to Kofi and Woods, I’ve had so many ‘Manias where I’ve had this sinking feeling afterward. I just kind of let me down. I always talk about the time we hosted WrestleMania as one of the moments that wasn’t like that, where I walked away with this really good feeling and feeling like, ‘Man, we were part of something cool.’ This Mania for me, I feel like, for many reasons, feels like that too.”

On the crowd reaction: “It’s also, as much as I have no doubts that I can go out there and be cheered, per se, but one of the things you worry about with breaking away from the group is, ‘Hey, is it the group that’s over, is it just Kofi and Woods that are liked?’ To go out there on your own and the people are behind you and want to see you do your thing, I think it’s rewarding.”

