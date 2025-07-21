Big E. Reportedly Writing Memoirs

Big E. is writing his memoirs, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE star closed a deal last week to write the book, which is still untitled at this point.

The book will be based in part on Big E.’s article that he wrote for Players’ Tribune titled “Sour.” There is no planned release date yet.

E. has not returned to the ring since suffering a broken next during a match on WWE Smackdown in March of 2022. He has continued to appear on WWE PPV panels and was involved in the angle that turned his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods heel.