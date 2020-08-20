Big E on WWE Deciding Between Himself and Roman Reigns on Who to Push, Why He Thinks Reigns Was the Better Choice for the Time

– Matty Paddock of talkSPORT recently interviewed WWE Superstar Big E. During the chat, Big E discussed the rumor of there being a time where WWE was deciding between him and Roman Reigns on getting a big push. According to Big E, he thinks Reigns was the right choice at the time, since he wasn’t ready yet as a performer. Below are some highlights.

Big E on the rumor that WWE was deciding between him and Roman Reigns on who would get a big push next: “There was a point – and I don’t know if this was a thing – but there was a rumor that the choice was between me and Roman and they were kind of deciding [who to push]. To me, Roman made so much sense – look at him! You can say what you want about him, but look at the guy. I’ve been in the ring with him and he’s incredible, he gets so much love. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone say ‘I didn’t enjoy working with him’ or ‘I didn’t think he was good in the ring.’ If you’ve been in the ring with [you’d know] he deserves the spot he got!”

Big E on his belief that it wouldn’t have made sense for him getting the push at the time: “So six or seven years ago, it wouldn’t have made sense [for me to get the push] and I wasn’t ready for it then. Now I feel so much more comfortable as a performer, as a promo and in my character – and unabashedly being myself. I feel capable of being whatever this run is going to be.”