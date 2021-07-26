Big E On Fan Reaction To Him Winning WWE Money In The Bank, State Of Diversity In Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Big E discussed the fan reaction to him winning Money in the Bank, diversity in professional wrestling, and much more. You can read highlights from Big E below.

Big E on the fan reaction to him winning Money in the Bank: “Becoming Mr. Money in the Bank is incredible in and of itself. But I think what makes it feel even more special to me was, I think you can make an argument that that was the most stacked field of competitors in a Money in the Bank match. When I saw it, I knew we were going to make some magic. This was going to be fire, there’s no way it wasn’t going to be good. For me, in my mind when I replay it, it’s as soon as I start to slide into the ring and feel that rumble and feel people start to get [excited]. It feels like from a fan perspective, when Seth [Rollins] hits that powerbomb on Kevin [Owens] and starts to climb, I’m just listening and it feels like they really think it’s over, Seth’s got this. As soon as I start to slide in and feel people coming with me and start to climb, and as soon as I slide my arm under Seth, that’s the magic of what we do. That’s the juice, that’s the essence of what we do.

“Obviously we were doing the best we could during the ThunderDome era, but a part of me afterwards, I sat back and I felt bad for someone like Drew [McIntyre] who had his biggest moments without fans. If we had had that same match in the ThunderDome, I still would’ve been very grateful, I still would’ve had some of the same emotions, but the stuff that makes you stay up all night….I only slept 90 minutes. I was sitting in my hotel room buzzing for hours upon hours. The magic of this stuff, the stuff that makes you want to keep coming back for more years and years later, is the reaction of the people. That to me is the stuff that just recounting it now is giving me goosebumps. I’m so appreciative that for some reason after all these years and years, people aren’t tired of me, they aren’t done with me, they aren’t sick of me…..everything was just so overwhelmingly positive. That’s the stuff that’s really humbling. That’s one of the coolest moments of my career.”

On WWE embracing diversity and the state of diversity in wrestling: “I love it. It’s something that really warms my heart. I just think having young Black kids who can watch WWE and see themselves on the screen – I think Bianca [Belair] is incredible because she just has that real authentic feel. The Bianca you see on TV is the same Bianca you would see at a restaurant or at home. My thing is, I never wanted it to be – like when you watch Sasha [Banks] and Bianca at WrestleMania, at no point, I don’t think anyone is saying, ‘Oh they just found two Black women and decided to give it to them.’ It was clear to me that they’re both two of the very best at what they do, and they’ve easily earned this opportunity. That’s what we want. We don’t want a quota system or just be given spots because we’re Black. We just happen to have a bunch of dope wrestlers and performers right now. Even if you want to look outside our company, this is a really good time for Black men and women in professional wrestling. I’m glad we’re getting more opportunities to show how good we can be.”

