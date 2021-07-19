Big E On Winning WWE Money In The Bank: ‘To Show That I Can Run With The Ball, That Means Everything’

Big E moved a step closer to becoming a world champion after winning the Men’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday. After the match, he was interviewed by Megan Morant for a WWE Network exclusive and discussed his journey to Money in the Bank glory.

When asked what the win means to his career, Big E made it clear that he’s happy to finally prove he can be a top singles star in WWE.

“It signifies for me….it’s just been a lot of years of working and trying to be in this position to be at the very top and feeling like you know, we’ve been crowned the best tag team of all-time, but like that’s how they see me. That’s my position in this company, and that’s it. But for me, to show that I can run with the ball, that means everything, and I’ll say it until I’m on my death bed – I don’t get there without Kofi and Woods. I don’t get there without The New Day. I’m thankful, man, I’m thankful.

He also discussed what’s next and the opportunity to potentially becoming a world champion.

“The work just starts here. The work….just starts here, man. There’s no resting on my laurels, there’s no thinking I’ve made it. You got the briefcase, but I’m not a World Champion yet. You put that on my resume and you can never take that away from me. You can never take away World Champion from me. Put that on my epitaph.”

You can watch the full interview below.