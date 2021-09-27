Big E On Potential WWE Title Feud With AJ Styles: ‘I Can’t Say Yes To That Idea Any Stronger Or Louder’

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Champion Big E discussed reuniting with The New Day at Extreme Rules, a potential WWE title feud with AJ Styles, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Big E on reuniting with The New Day and the trio’s six-man tag team match at Extreme Rules: “I know as champion that I have to assert myself as a singles competitor, but we got to this dance together. Even though our match was kind of impromptu and set up on the kickoff, it’s meaningful to me to go out there with two guys that I genuinely love being in the ring with—and I’m glad we were able to go out there and tear it up. And I’m so humbled and appreciative that people are so genuinely behind us as a trio. We still have so much to offer, and I have high hopes for all three of us. I’m pounding the King of the Ring drum for Woods, which is another chance to show how good he is.”

On a potential WWE title feud with AJ Styles: “I can’t say yes to that idea any stronger or louder. Styles is a pioneer. I have so much respect for what he’s done throughout his career. If his whole career stopped before he got to WWE, he still would have been one of the best of this generation. The fact that he was able to do everything he did outside of here, and then come here and keep cooking, it’s amazing. I have so much respect for him as a performer. We’ve had a few interactions, and we had a couple matches with Y2AJ [Styles and Chris Jericho] when they were together, but I would love a proper one-on-one program with him. He is ideal—he’s so good, his offense is so believable, and I could fly around him.”