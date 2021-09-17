Big E On His WWE Title Victory On RAW, Being Happy He Got To Do It His Way

Big E is the new WWE Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and defeating Bobby Lashley on this week’s edition of RAW. In an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Big E discussed his big victory.

When discussing the moment, Big E noted that he was glad he was able to do it his way in terms of how it aligned with the vision he had for his character (via Fightful):

“That was a lesson we learned with the New Day. There are so many people who wanted us to be more serious or go a certain route, but we believed so much in, not only us as a trio, but in our vision. I very much believed in the vision for myself. I don’t want to have to fit a certain mold or shave off the edges of who I am to fit in a certain box. I felt that I could be myself and achieve everything I wanted to. For me, I’m not someone who thrives on, ‘I told you so.’ I don’t necessarily stand up and point at you haters and ‘I showed you.’ It’s not something I’m overly concerned with. I do feel strongly and had an understanding of who I was and who I wanted to come across as. I’m happy that I got to do it my way.”

As noted, Big E’s win reportedly had a positive impact on WWE’s locker room morale.