Big E Discusses Greeting Xavier Woods Backstage After King of the Ring Win At WWE Crown Jewel

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Big E discussed greeting Xavier Woods backstage after his King of the Ring win at WWE Crown Jewel, Woods’ plans as the King of the Ring, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Big E on greeting Xavier Woods backstage after his King of the Ring win at Crown Jewel: “When he came through the curtain, I was the first person there, and getting to hug him and just tell him how proud I am of him was just such a beautiful moment….this man has wanted this for so long, he’s been tweeting about it, he’s been talking about it for years and years. I’m so grateful that he’s getting to live out this dream. He’s a guy that’s been told “no” so often, has been thought of as the little brother, and he’s so incredibly talented and has been for so long.”

On Woods’ plans as the King of the Ring: ‘I am beyond grateful for him. I’m just excited to see everything he does, because I know he has a tonne of ideas with this king gimmick. I’m just happy for him because it’s well deserved.”