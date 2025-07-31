Big Japan Pro Wrestling’s Koshiro Asakura Out Of Action With Torn ACL & Meniscus

Big Japan Pro Wrestling talent Koshiro Asakura is on the shelf after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus injury. BJW announced on Thursday that Asakura will be out for about a year due to the injury, which took place at their July 27th show in Korakuen Hall.

“Update on Koshiro Asakura After a knee injury sustained during #bjw Korakuen Hall event on July 27th, Asakura is going to be out of action for approximately 1 year. We wish him quick recovery!”

The post retweeted a message from Asakura that he was diagnosed with the ACL tear and meniscus damage. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Asakura for a quick and full recovery.