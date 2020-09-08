wrestling / News
Big Japan Pro Wrestling Launches Official English Twitter Account
– Big Japan Pro Wrestling has officially launched an English Twitter account for the promotion. You can see some of the account’s first tweets from the English version below.
Attention Bjw fans around the world the official big Japan pro wrestling English Twitter account is here! With live breaking news, behind the scenes interviews with wrestlers and staff! The new home for all things Bjw in English is coming soon! Please follow us #bjw_english
— BJW Official (English Ver.) (@BjwEnglish) September 7, 2020
On Wednesday, September 9 at Bjw‘s shinkiba’s 1st ring event. After missing a year of action due to injury Takayuki Ueki returns! He’ll be in the main event of a six man fluorescent light tube death match ! Ueki , Takahashi , Sakuta vs Ito,Kobayashi Numasawa ! #bjw_english pic.twitter.com/7gBJQ8QQjk
— BJW Official (English Ver.) (@BjwEnglish) September 8, 2020
Hey Bjw fans we have a streaming service￼! It’s called Bjw core! catch all of the insane death matches as well as all the hard-hitting strong style bouts from present to past all in one place!!Only 888yen a month.less than 10dollars! https://t.co/9r5Ps3HduX
— BJW Official (English Ver.) (@BjwEnglish) September 8, 2020
