wrestling / News

Big Japan Provides Update On Daisuke Sekimoto Injury

June 3, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Big Japan Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Big Japan Pro Wrestling

Big Japan Pro Wrestling gave an update on June 3rd regarding Daisuke Sekimoto, who was injured at a BJPW show on May 29th. Sekimoto was stretchered out after taking a swinging DDT.

The promotion noted that Sekimoto was “officially diagnosed with a traumatic cervical spine injury.” Fortunately, they added that “there is no paralysis or muscle weakness.” Sekimoto is expected to be out of action for the entire month of June. In two weeks, he will undergo a further examination to assess his recovery progress.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big Japan, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading