Big Lucha El Aniversario Results 7.1.22: Hair vs. Hair Match Main Event, More
Big Lucha held their first anniversary show on July 1st featuring a hair vs. hair match main event and more. You can see the results from the Iztapalapa, Mexico show below (per Cagematch), along with the full video and some highlights:
* Living Legend Cup Battle Royal Carito def. Big Andrew, Diosa Nix, Elipse, Hijo De Skayde, King, Kong, Mr. Win, Orbita, Shocko, Vortize, Zenky, and Forneo
Insane dive by Forneo 🤯 #BigLucha pic.twitter.com/m3WeBTIR3Z
— LoFiGhostGuy (@LoFiGhostGuy) July 2, 2022
* Sky Team (Extasis & Radioactivo) def. Big Mike and La Estrella & Takuma Fujiwara
La Estrella & Fujiwara pulled up to the Big Lucha anniversary representing Dragon Gate! #BigLucha pic.twitter.com/iuOU5uaNeb
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 2, 2022
* Skayde def. Latigo
* Komander def. ASF, Cometa Maya, Jack Cartwheel, and Noisy Boy
Seriously Komander what in the actual F*%K 🤯🔥 #BigLucha pic.twitter.com/OULzRzBCvt
— LoFiGhostGuy (@LoFiGhostGuy) July 2, 2022
* EDM Trios Championship Match: Hijo De Pandemonium, Pandemonium & Pandemonium Jr. def. Accion Jackson, Bendito & Elemental
* Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal def. Black Generation (Emperador Azteca & Flamita)
* Villano IV def. El Canek and Penta El Zero M
* Potro De Oro & Tirano def. Gravity & Yutani, Lady Maravilla & Sussy Love, and Limbo & Viajero
* Hair Vs. Hair Match: Tirano def. Potro De Oro
