Big Lucha El Aniversario Results 7.1.22: Hair vs. Hair Match Main Event, More

Big Lucha held their first anniversary show on July 1st featuring a hair vs. hair match main event and more. You can see the results from the Iztapalapa, Mexico show below (per Cagematch), along with the full video and some highlights:

* Living Legend Cup Battle Royal Carito def. Big Andrew, Diosa Nix, Elipse, Hijo De Skayde, King, Kong, Mr. Win, Orbita, Shocko, Vortize, Zenky, and Forneo

* Sky Team (Extasis & Radioactivo) def. Big Mike and La Estrella & Takuma Fujiwara

La Estrella & Fujiwara pulled up to the Big Lucha anniversary representing Dragon Gate! #BigLucha pic.twitter.com/iuOU5uaNeb — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 2, 2022

* Skayde def. Latigo

* Komander def. ASF, Cometa Maya, Jack Cartwheel, and Noisy Boy

* EDM Trios Championship Match: Hijo De Pandemonium, Pandemonium & Pandemonium Jr. def. Accion Jackson, Bendito & Elemental

* Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal def. Black Generation (Emperador Azteca & Flamita)

* Villano IV def. El Canek and Penta El Zero M

* Potro De Oro & Tirano def. Gravity & Yutani, Lady Maravilla & Sussy Love, and Limbo & Viajero

* Hair Vs. Hair Match: Tirano def. Potro De Oro