Big Name Celebrity Set For Tonight’s Wrestlemania Event (SPOILERS)
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
A big name celebrity and former Wrestlemania competitor is set to appear on tonight’s show. Fightful Select reports that Bad Bunny is backstage and will be on commentary for one of the matches. It was also noted that an angle was pitched involving Dominik Mysterio.
