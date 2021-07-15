Big Name To Be At WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is scheduled to be at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday in Fort-Worth, Texas. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on television, but she will definitely be backstage.

Lynch spent some time at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago, working out with Indi Hartwell. It’s part of a process to get her cleared to return to the ring by WWE, after she took time off due to her pregnancy. Her last match was at Wrestlemania 36 when she beat Shayna Baszler.