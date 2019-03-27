Big Show Is Apalled by Betsy DeVos’ Proposed Budget Cuts to Special Olympics, Compares Her to Cruella de Vil

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Superstar Big Show, who commented on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ proposed budget cuts for programs such as the Special Olympics. Big Show, who is also a Special Olympics Ambassador, was not happy with DeVos’ proposed budget cuts, calling her like the Disney villain “Cruella De Vil.”

Big Show stated on DeVos, “She’s like Cruella de Vil. I’m appalled.” He added, “This is like the most ridiculous budget cut, one-sided bullsh*t that could ever be done. The message she’s sending is that people with special needs, children with special needs, aren’t important enough to be part of society.”

Big Show reinforced the positive affects of the Special Olympics after working with many special needs athletes and their families. He went on, “It’s not about kids running and competing for medals. It’s not like that.”

He continued, “These kids are seen by doctors. There are so many education things, group programs, things that help them improve their quality of life … and to take away that opportunity, it’s just a horrible, callous, insensitive decision.”

You can check out a video of him making those comments on the subject below.