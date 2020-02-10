wrestling / News

Big Show Announced As Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Big Show

– WWE announced Big Show as the next gues for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will air on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Show recently returned to the ring after multiple hip surgeries, teaming with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Past guests on Broken Skull Sessions include The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Kane.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big Show, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading