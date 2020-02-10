wrestling / News
Big Show Announced As Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE announced Big Show as the next gues for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will air on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Show recently returned to the ring after multiple hip surgeries, teaming with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
Past guests on Broken Skull Sessions include The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Kane.
… WELL, IT'S @WWETheBigShow!! 👊
The next episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8pm ET on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/ST6aQZu9ca
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 10, 2020
