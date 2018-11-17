Big Show Says He had Goosebumps Watching Becky Lynch Stand Tall on Raw After Getting Injured by Nia Jax

– WWE’s Big Show recently appeared on Busted Open on Sirius XM, and he discussed Becky Lynch and her injury after a stiff punch from Nia Jax last Monday during Raw. You can check out a video of Big Show’s appearance on the show below.

Big Show stated on Lynch’s injury: “This is a physical business though it’s an entertainment business. There’s a predetermined outcome. All that we know, but you can’t fake gravity and physical contact happens. Nia [Jax] is a strong girl, and she caught Becky [Lynch]. And the thing I love about Becky, she took a full-blown shot to the face. Nose bleeding. You and I both know guys Bubba [Ray] that would be crying and whining like little babies if they took a shot like that. And what was Becky Lynch doing on the stage?”

Bubba Ray then responded, “She was standing there like ‘The Man.'” Big Show continued, “Like ‘The Man’ grinning! Like, ‘That’s all you got?’ Oh my goodness, man give me goosebumps. Give me goosebumps. That— now to me, that’s business right there.”

Becky Lynch later responded to Big Show’s praise on Twitter. You can check out her response below.

What did @WWE Legend @WWETheBigShow have to say about @BeckyLynchWWE iconic bloody nose moment on #RAW this past Monday? "Goosebumps." Check out the full interview here: https://t.co/H28Twv5xUG & video coming soon to https://t.co/zP6w0JnJJD#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/dOCqZ1HsKE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 16, 2018