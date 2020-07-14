wrestling / News
Big Show Challenged to Unsanctioned Match For Next Week’s Raw
The Big Show looks set to face Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match on next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s episode, Big Show came out to stop Orton from punting Truth after Orton pinned the 24/7 Champion. The two went back and forth and Orton laid out the challenge for an Unsanctioned Match, which Big Show accepted in a later backstage segment.
The match is the first announced for next week’s Raw, which will be the first show following Extreme Rules on Sunday. Neither Orton nor Show are set for matches for the PPV.
#TheViper @RandyOrton has challenged @WWETheBigShow to an UNSANCTIONED MATCH next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/1qwHtXKr3L
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
It's @RandyOrton vs. @WWETheBigShow in an #UnsanctionedMatch NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/gYgqvaD5am
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
