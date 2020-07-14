Big Show Challenged to Unsanctioned Match For Next Week’s Raw

The Big Show looks set to face Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match on next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s episode, Big Show came out to stop Orton from punting Truth after Orton pinned the 24/7 Champion. The two went back and forth and Orton laid out the challenge for an Unsanctioned Match, which Big Show accepted in a later backstage segment.

The match is the first announced for next week’s Raw, which will be the first show following Extreme Rules on Sunday. Neither Orton nor Show are set for matches for the PPV.