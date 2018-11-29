Big Show Discusses How Social Media Has Given More Opportunities to Pro Wrestlers

Big Show recently appeared on Busted Open Radio (transcript via WrestleZone), discussing how the politics of WWE have changed and the role of social media in the business…

On how politics of the WWE has changed over the years: “It was a different time back then, you know what I mean? You gotta figure…I think that our business was more competitive back then because where you were on the card had a direct relation to how much money you were making. So it was a shoot in that respect of if you were the champion, tag team champion, working after intermission on the card, you made more money. Those that saw that were pissed at them making money…back then you an opportunity and you had an angle over on TV to work live events and to get a better position on live events to make more money. I think the biggest thing that bothers me with our younger guys is that they’re all way too nice with each other. They’re all ‘chummy chummy’ now.”

On how the increased exposure of social media has given pro wrestling more opportunities: “I think the business has completely changed and in a lot of ways it is for the better and others, it is just..diferent. And I can’t put my finger on it just yet. It’s never been a better time to be a professional wrestler or sports entertainer… I remember being a WCW World Champion and then going to a show in Germany when I first came [to WWE] and no one knew who I was. Now, because of social media, because of websites, because of this [Busted Open Radio], people are getting so more exposure and learning about the new superstars…with all this opportunity, I’m begging some of these younger guys to distinguished themselves different from everybody else.”