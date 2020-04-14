Big Show on How the Writers of His Netflix Sitcom Brought Elements From His Own Life Into the Show, Reveals His Childhood Fear of Clowns

– Metro UK recently interviewed WWE Superstar Big Show, who commented on his new Netflix sitcom, The Big Show Show, and a childhood fear of clowns. Below are some highlights.

Big Show on his worst childhood fear: “It’s clowns. I hate clowns. I don’t go to circuses. I don’t like clowns. They’re not cute, they’re not funny, they’re not adorable.’

Big Show on why he will never read or watch IT: “It will never happen. I have my own issues with clowns. I think I was a toddler, I got that wind up jack-in-the-box thing of Bozo the clown and that probably scarred me for life when I was little. Thinking about it, what a toy to give a child! You turn it, crank, crank, crank and then this clown pops out of it and scares the holy terror out of you! Great toy, 1970s!”

On the writers for his Netflix sitcom bringing real-life elements to the series: “I never really talked to those guys before, and they blew me away with the pilot, because the part about Lola, oldest daughter coming to live with me – I got custody of my daughter when she was 15. I literally experienced that, just having my daughter visiting a couple of weeks here and there to ‘OK, now I am a full time dad.’”

“I got that full time parenting job, so I understood where my character was coming from on the importance of wanting to build that relationship stronger and really make her feel like she was home. I asked those guys, ‘Do you guys have a private investigator following me or something, because this is very close to my real life?'”