WWE News: Big Show Hangs Out With Hall of Famers, Fans Polled On Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, The Dream Team Reunites

– Trish Stratus posted a photo of herself hanging out with Big Show and Lita at the Niagra Falls Comic-Con.

Two of my favs…. aren’t those biceps great?? Oh and @WWETheBigShow & @AmyDumas are okay too 💪🏼💪🏼

So we’re all at @NFComicCon So if you want some BIG EXTREME STRATUSFACTION come see us!! pic.twitter.com/vebPONgCs2 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) June 2, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey can defeat Nia Jax at Money in the Bank without using the armbar. 65% voted for: “Yes. She’ll be able to adjust her plan and win the Raw Women’s Title.” The rest went with: “No. Nia’s strength advantage will be too much for Rousey to overcome unless she can lock in the armbar.”

– Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine, who teamed up as The Dream Team, reunited at the Niagra Falls Comic-Con.