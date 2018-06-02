Quantcast

 

WWE News: Big Show Hangs Out With Hall of Famers, Fans Polled On Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, The Dream Team Reunites

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Show Clean Shaven

– Trish Stratus posted a photo of herself hanging out with Big Show and Lita at the Niagra Falls Comic-Con.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey can defeat Nia Jax at Money in the Bank without using the armbar. 65% voted for: “Yes. She’ll be able to adjust her plan and win the Raw Women’s Title.” The rest went with: “No. Nia’s strength advantage will be too much for Rousey to overcome unless she can lock in the armbar.”

– Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine, who teamed up as The Dream Team, reunited at the Niagra Falls Comic-Con.

