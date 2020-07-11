Big Show on Why He Hates Chopping Triple H, Undertaker Ribbing Him in a Match at Triple H’s Suggestion

On the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power, the Big Show discussed why he hates delivering chops to Triple H and how The Game and The Undertaker conspired to rib him during a match. Show’s chops are a staple of his offense as a big man, but he said Triple H is the worst to chop because of his upper body being as built up as it is to where it actually hurts Show’s wrists. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On why he doesn’t chop Triple H in matches: “You know who’s the worst to chop? The absolute worst to where I don’t chop him? Triple H. Because he’s got such an upper chest, when he’s in the corner and he does that [flexes], his upper chest is so hard and it peaks, it’s like slapping two bowling balls. I don’t know how else to explain it. Like it’s just — it makes noise, but your hand…chopping Hunter is like, it hurts me more. Like, the bones in my wrist will hurt. Hunter was over there, just, ‘Give me a chop.’ I’m like, ‘No, it hurts me.’ And he starts laughing, [saying] ‘What do you mean, it hurts you?’ Like the whole time, we’re going around the ring and he’s laughing at me like I’m a big wuss because I don’t want to chop him. ‘Well yeah, it hurts my wrist. I just don’t like chopping you.’ And you know how Hunter is. Once Hunter learns something like that, he’ll just, you know. He’ll ride you every night, the entire tour, and won’t let it go, so it’s fun.”

On being ribbed by Undertaker at Triple H’s behest: “I tried [working out] legs with him one day, and went at it pretty hard. And I was wrestling Taker that night. So I’m in the ring, and Taker and I go to lock up. And Taker learns forward and sticks his thumb right in my quad. I was his friend! Like, it hurts. I rolled out of the way and I looked at Taker, I go ‘What the f**k is that?’ ‘What’s the matter, those legs sore?’ And I could hear Hunter belly laughing at the curtain, you know? Hunter said, ‘Yeah, we killed Show’s legs today.’ So every time I got in the ring, that’s all Taker was doing, was going for the quad and my legs. And it was giving me anxiety, because I’d just start to get comfortable with something and he’d grab my quad. That’s how those guys rib.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.