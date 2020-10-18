wrestling / News
Big Show Nominated For Acting Award At European Film Festival
The Big Show has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film Marcus at the East Europe International Film Festival. The festival happens in December. It won the ‘Audience Award’ at the Buffalo International Film Festival last weekend and will screen at the LA International Film Festival next month.
We are thrilled and honored with the 9 nominations we have received from the East Europe Int. Film Festival. Congrats to the nominees, @KatanaMalone @WWETheBigShow @jenn_sharp @JoseLMartinez17 @fusionfilmfests pic.twitter.com/4OxWKcY7V8
— Marcus_film (@marcus_film) October 11, 2020
Thank you @BuffaloFilmFest and everyone involved! What an honor to win the Audience Award! @KatanaMalone @JoseLMartinez17 @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/wApHx6tQsh
— Marcus_film (@marcus_film) October 16, 2020
This amazing award-winning film is screening at LAIFF in November. Don't miss it – tickets coming soon! https://t.co/j90VSnC8tR
— LA International Film Festival (@LosAngelesIFF) October 14, 2020
