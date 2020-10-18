wrestling / News

Big Show Nominated For Acting Award At European Film Festival

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Show Christian Raw

The Big Show has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film Marcus at the East Europe International Film Festival. The festival happens in December. It won the ‘Audience Award’ at the Buffalo International Film Festival last weekend and will screen at the LA International Film Festival next month.

