Big Show On Wanting To Establish Drew McIntyre’s Title Reign

In an interview with Digital Spy, The Big Show spoke about his recent appearance on WWE TV for a match with Drew McIntyre and how he wanted to kick off McIntyre’s WWE title reign. Here are highlights:

On challenging Drew McIntyre: “I’ve been in this business for decades and I’ve seen champions come and go. I’ve been a fan of Drew McIntyre for a long time. He has all the talent in the world. He has the size, he has the look, he has the athletic ability, but years ago he didn’t quite put it together. I saw the match he had with Brock Lesnar and it was absolutely amazing. I saw so much heart and determination and just big star appeal that I seized the opportunity. I wanted to put Drew in the absolute worst condition possible, after surviving a very brutal match with Brock Lesnar, and have him step in the ring with a fresh giant who was going to beat on him and show the world what he was made of. That was my goal. To show the world that he’s a champion that Raw deserves, a champion that WWE deserves and after the three count when I was holding my chin, trying to put my jaw back in place after that Claymore Kick, I was smiling at Drew. I am very proud of Drew and I think he’s definitely on his way to [being] one of the best champions ever.”

On working with McIntyre on a European tour: “I would love to compete with Drew on a European tour. I would love to wrestle Drew every night for 14 nights straight, that would be great. I think we could tear the house down.”