Big Show Pulled From Cauliflower Alley Club Virtual Fundraiser
October 9, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last month that the Cauliflower Alley Club was going to hold a virtual fundraiser called CAULI-CON, which happened last Friday. Originally, the Big Show was named among those who would be part of the event. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE pulled Show from the event as they wanted him to sell a recent injury angle on RAW. Mark Henry was sent as a replacement.
It should be noted that in spite of pulling Big Show from the event, Shawn Michaels (who was also “injured” in the angle) was on NXT not long after.
