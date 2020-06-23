wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Confronts Randy Orton & Ric Flair, Seth Rollins Has a Prophecy For Rey Mysterio

June 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Show

– WWE has posted video of Big Show confronting Randy Orton & Ric Flair on Raw. Show came out to go after Orton for his attack on Christian, as you can see below:

– WWE also shared video of Seth Rollins’ backstage promo in which he vowed to end the legend of Rey Mysterio:

