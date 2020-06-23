wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Confronts Randy Orton & Ric Flair, Seth Rollins Has a Prophecy For Rey Mysterio
June 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of Big Show confronting Randy Orton & Ric Flair on Raw. Show came out to go after Orton for his attack on Christian, as you can see below:
– WWE also shared video of Seth Rollins’ backstage promo in which he vowed to end the legend of Rey Mysterio:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses WCW Telling Him He’d Never Draw Money, Being An Original Paul Heyman Guy, His 15 Year WWE Contract
- Ligero Deletes Twitter Account After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- AJ Styles Says Undertaker Needed Stitches After Boneyard Match At Wrestlemania
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface