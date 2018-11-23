Big Show Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment of His Career, Talks Secret of His Longevity

– The Big Show spoke with Fox News and discussed his biggest and most embarrassing moment of his career, plus more. Highlights are below:

On the secret to his twenty-year career: “I think my secret’s always been adaptability. Even though I’ve been the same character for 20-plus years, my attitude in the business has always evolved to the needs of whatever I needed to do for the show. I think a lot of people give me grief for having a lot of turns, [having] more heel turns than NASCAR. No, that just means that the company has faith in me to get the job done at the time that’s what they need to do and I’m able to execute it. I’ve just always had an open mind. I never forgot how much fun I have in the business. You know, a wise man once told me that, you know, when you’re in a competitive business like this, treat every day like the first day on the job and you’ll always be successful because the first job your mind’s always open and it’s not closed. And I’ve always kept my mind open to evolve in this business.”

On the biggest piece of advice he got early in his career: “I think the best advice early on in my career was by the Big Boss Man when I was still in WCW. We were just at a gym talking and he says “Remember kid, always be nice to everyone on the way up because you don’t see them again on the way down because nothing lasts forever “and I just thought you know what, he’s right. Why have an arrogant crappy attitude for a business with a pre-determined outcome. So yeah, I’ve always tried to treat everybody nice. I mean, yeah, some people I don’t get along with that happens. Some people probably think I was a jackass (…) but generally my attitude is I try to treat everyone [with] respect.”

On his biggest WrestleMania moment: “I’ve had a lot of great WrestleMania moments. I think the WrestleMania I’ll never forget personally was having 40 yards of silk wrapped around me and hauled up my ass when I wrestled Akebono. So I basically was out there in a 40 yards of silk thong. And you know they packed that thing with water. You know the silk tightens. Yeah. Neither did I. And neither did. I just want you to know that day I personally endured a lot of discomfort and pain.”

On his most embarrassing moment: “My sumo match versus Akebono, where I have 40 yards of silk crammed up my ass and it got down with water and tightened up. I would say that is probably the most embarrassing moment in wrestling. I don’t have an embarrassing moment to tell you the truth. I mean personally I don’t have any ego; I go out there and have fun. So if I’m making fun of myself, if I’m getting sprayed down by a septic truck by Eddie Guerrero, if I’m running around with a Mawashi, which is actually what that’s called, the 40 yards of silk because it’s literally 40 yards wrapped around and around and around. Whatever it is, I’m having fun with it. You know I think that’s the thing that I would advise younger talent to do. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Have fun and be in the moment because the crowd is going to have fun, you know. So if you have fun, the crowd has fun with you.”