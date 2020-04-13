wrestling / News
Big Show Says He Asked Vince McMahon For A Family Comedy For Years Before The Big Show Show
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via transcript sent to Fightful, The Big Show revealed he has been asking Vince McMahon for years about getting his own family comedy before he got the Netflix sitcom The Big Show Show.
He said: “To be honest I am very humbled, and super grateful. This is an opportunity that I have driven the powers that be at WWE crazy for for years. Well over 10 years I have been driving Vince {McMahon} nuts about – ‘I need a family comedy, I can do this, I am funny, it shows my best characteristic points that I don’t ever get to show in my character on WWE TV but my personality can come through more and if we can get a vehicle like that, it can do well.’ And then the partnership came up with Netflix and Vince was like ‘I’ve got the perfect guy.’… I was dumbfounded because I had about a ten minute phone call with Vince and he’s a busy dude and he and I have a great relationship and a lot gets said with very few words. And {he said}, ‘I’ve got this opportunity for you, this is the opportunity you’ve been looking for and I know you won’t let me down. Goodluck.’ And that was that.”
