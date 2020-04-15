Big Show Says WWE Has Responsibility During Times of Hardship

In an interview with FOX News, The Big Show spoke about WWE being deemed an essential business during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which allows them to continue to run shows in spite of social distancing guidelines. Here are highlights:

On WWE helping people during times of crisis: “We feel an incredible responsibility, especially during times of hardship like this, to give our fans a way to escape. We say we’re putting smiles on people’s faces – yeah, that’s become like a slogan, but that’s in our job, our mandate, for the 20-plus years that I’ve been at WWE. You always want to make sure that the crowd has the best show possible Our number one mission is to entertain our fans. So what we were able to do, which was pretty ingenious, was put on an incredibly diverse, unique WrestleMania experience between the Boneyard Match with Undertaker and the Bonfire Playhouse with Bray Wyatt. Those are just incredible different approaches to doing our sport that our fans liked a lot.”

On taking their jobs seriously: “We’re trying to do things the best that we can to entertain and also follow a lot of safety and health guidelines. I know that when I was there to do some things that I do with Drew McIntyre [there was] medical screening, temperature taking and social distancing. It was really nice to see how much WWE went after making the talent as safe as possible and those that wanted to compete for the fans. And that was one thing that’s been made very clear to all the talents — you don’t have to. If you feel uncomfortable, stay at home, stay with your family.”

On how WWE has handled things so far: “If you’re not in a situation where you could put someone else at risk… and you want to try to entertain your fans, you can. I thought they did a great job and WrestleMania turned out amazing.”