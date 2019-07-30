Big Show Set to Star in Netflix Family Sitcom

– Deadline reports that Netflix has greenlighted a new half-hour multi-camera family sitcom that will star WWE Superstar Big Show (aka Paul Wight). The first season of the new series, The Big Show Show, has reportedly been picked up for 10 episodes.

The show will also star Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat), and Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Tick). The project is being produced by WWE Studios and comes from writers Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) and Jason Berger (LA to Vegas). Filming is slated to start on August 9.

In the new series, the teenage daughter of the Big Show, a retired and world famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife, and two other daughters. They soon outnumber and outsmart him. Despite being 7 feet tall and 400 pounds, Big Show is no longer the center of attention in his family home.

Bycel and Berger are executive producing the project and will serve as showrunners for the new sitcom. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell are also executive producing the TV series for WWE Studios.

This is the latest TV series gig for Big Show. As previously reported, he also joined the cast of SyFy’s Van Helsing for the show’s fourth season.